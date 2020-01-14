Hyderabad: Nehru Zoological Park to get Kangaroos, Meerkats soon

By | Published: 12:27 am 12:31 am

Hyderabad: The Nehru Zoological Park will soon have some new inmates, with plans afoot to soon procure some kangaroos and meerkats, both of which have not been in the zoo’s roster so far.

There could be two pairs of the kangaroo, one of the most known Aussie cultural symbols, while the plan is to get one pair of meerkats as well to attract more number of visitors to the zoo. At present, the Zoo Park has 173 species and nearly 1,800 specimens surviving in the area of 380 acres.

It is as part of an animal exchange programme with the Yokohoma Zoological Garden in Japan that the Nehru Zoological Park authorities are planning to get four kangaroos, which are mostly likely to be in the park by this summer.

According to Zoo Curator N Kshitija, they have referred the proposal to Director General of Foreign Trade and are waiting for the permissions from Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change and Central Zoo Authority.

“Once we get clearance from the authorities concerned in this regard, we can expect to have the kangaroos here by this summer. The meerkats will also be a special attraction in the park and are also part of the exchange programme,” she said.

Around two years back, four kangaroos had arrived at the Alipore Zoological Gardens, Kolkata from the Kanazawa Zoo in Japan as part of a similar arrangement.

On climatic conditions suitable to kangaroos, Kshitija said that the zoo would provide required habitat for them and all measures would be in place for their needs.

“Already a few zoo parks in our country are having kangaroos and they have been doing well as climate conditions here are suitable to them,” she added.

Last year, two hippopotamus, a pair of lion-tailed macaque, grey wolf, langur, a pair of giraffe and four king cobras were brought to Nehru Zoological Park.

