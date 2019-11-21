Hyderabad: Netherlands team visits CCC

By | Published: 12:52 am

Hyderabad: A team from Netherlands visited the Command and Control Centre of the Hyderabad City Police and appreciated the apt use of technology by the city police.

The team comprising Marijin Leijten, International Trade Officer, Department of Urban Development Economic Affairs, and Martijn Van Hoogenhuijze, Senior Account Manager, Safety and Security Innovative Quarter, The Hague interacted with the Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar.

During the interaction, the Commissioner explained them about the security arrangements made by the city police during big processions and other important aspects of the centre. The team appreciated initiatives of the police and the use of closed circuit television cameras (CCTV) for monitoring the situation and regular activity in the city.

