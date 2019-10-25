Hyderabad: New DNA sequencing helps diagnose rare diseases

By | Published: 12:55 am

Hyderabad: New Generation Sequencing (NGS) techniques of DNA are enabling researchers identify medical conditions that hitherto took a lot of time and resource. In some cases, the new DNA sequencing technologies employed by Hyderabad-based Centre for DNA Finger Printing and Diagnostics (CDFD) is helping researchers diagnose rare disorders that were hard to diagnose with other techniques.

On Thursday, senior researchers from CDFD said using traditional DNA sequencing technologies earlier, out of 100 patients they used to identify only 5 to 10 per cent of patients with ailments due to genetic defects. However, thanks to NSG techniques of DNA, the number of such patients has gone up to 60 per cent.

“Human body has close to 20,000 genes and each gene has many parts. So, if a gene has 30 to 40 different parts, then through traditional methods, we used to conduct tests multiple times, which was laborious, time consuming and expensive process. The NGS technology, however, helps us to sequence large amount of DNA at a time,” said Director, CDFD, Dr Debashis Mitra.

According to CDFD researchers, compared to traditional technologies like Sanger sequencing, NGS provides better precision and scale. “By using NGS technology, we can sequence the entire human genome of 20,000 genes in few hours. Such technologies enable researchers and clinicians to conduct genetic counselling so that couples can plan their next child,” senior scientist from CDFD, Dr. Ashish Dalal, said.

DNA sequencing means determining the order of the four chemical building blocks ‘A’, ‘T’, ‘C’ and ‘G’, which together make up the DNA molecule. The sequence tells scientists the kind of genetic information that is carried in a particular DNA segment.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter