Hyderabad: New Inspector for Banjara Hills police station

Hyderabad: K Nageshwar Rao, attached to Hyderabad Commissioner’s Task Force, took charge as the new Station House Officer of Banjara Hills police station. Hyderabad Police Commissioner, C V Anand issued orders to this effect on Sunday.

P Shiva Chandra, who was Inspector prior to posting of Nageshwar Rao, was placed under suspension by the Hyderabad CP.

The Hyderabad Commissioner’s Task Force police had raided a pub at the Radison Blue Hotel in the wee hours of Sunday and caught around 150 persons who were found partying beyond the stipulated hours. During the raid the police seized some substances similar to drugs and sent it to the Forensic Science Laboratory for analysis.