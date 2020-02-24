Hyderabad: New monitoring system at STPs soon

By | Published: 12:22 am

Hyderabad: To ensure constant monitoring and study the composition of effluent water, Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) is planning to set up Online Continuous Effluent Monitoring System (OCEMS) at 18 Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs).

This will help the HMWSSB study the composition of inlet and outlet of STPs, especially in checking the Dissolved Oxygen, Fecal Coliform, BOD, electrical conductivity and other parameters as prescribed by the Central Pollution Control Board or Telangana State Pollution Control Board.

At present, samples are drawn from the inlet and outlets at STPs randomly to check the composition. To do away with this practice, the water board is now planning to set up Online Continuous Effluent Monitoring System at the STPs, said a senior official from HMWSSB.

As different treatment procedures were followed at different STPs, the idea is to conduct constant monitoring and based on the inlet and outlets compositions parameters, measures will be initiated accordingly. More importantly, it will help in ascertaining the effective treatment procedure, he said.

To this effect, HMWSSB is roping in private agencies for supply and installation of OCEMS at 18 STPs. The agencies will have to draw samples daily and upload the reports the same day on the water board website for immediate access for the officials, he said.

The agency will be entrusted with the responsibility of operation and maintenance of the system for a period of five years. If the system proves to be effective, it could be replicated elsewhere, especially at nalas, where there is heavy inflow of industrial components, he explained.

Based on the effluents in the nalas, action can be initiated on the industrial units in the neighbourhood, the official added.

