Hyderabad: Newborn abandoned in KPHB

By | Published: 10:36 pm

Hyderabad: A newborn was found abandoned on the roadside near Pragathi Nagar Tank in Kukatpally Housing Board Colony late on Tuesday. His parents were suspected to have abandoned him, the police said.

According to the police, the local residents noticed the baby wrapped in a cloth and informed the KPHB police. The night mobile patrol officers reached the spot immediately along with an ambulance and shifted the child to Rainbow Hospital. “He is being treated and kept under observation. He is doing well,” the police said. The KPHB police booked a case and were making efforts to trace the parents.