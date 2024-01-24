Hyderabad News: Russia-based Forensic Center to be established | ACE Labs | Minister Sridhar Babu

ACE Lab and Zoom Technologies collaborate on a forensic center in Hyderabad. Specializing in digital forensics, ACE Lab plans to address data challenges in India with the Telangana government's full support.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 24 January 2024, 04:35 PM

