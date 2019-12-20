Hyderabad: NGO awarded for saving Neknampur lake

By | Published: 12:40 am

Hyderabad: Dhruvansh Foundation on Thursday was honoured for its efforts towards rejuvenating Lake Neknampur in Hyderabad.

Dhruvansh adopted an integrated approach to revitalise the lake — it used phytoremediation techniques and a manmade floating island to save it. From a distance, it appears as if hyacinth consumed the lake, but a closer look reveals gently floating vegetation on the surface, which is an artificial ‘island’ with a meticulous selection of plant species.

Several plants on this floating island play the part of cleaning the lake by absorbing dissolved nutrients and pollutants such as excess nitrates and oxygen. This reduced the content of these chemicals, according to a press release.

JSW Earth Care Awards (ECA) presented a commendation for the foundation’s Leadership in Urban Climate Action. Dhruvansh founder, Madhulika Choudhary, thanked JSW for the award and hoped that, “with the ECA platform, we will get an opportunity to spread the voice of wetland protection and management so that it reaches to a large number of citizens”.

The Earth Care Awards recognises locally evolved climate-friendly practices in production and consumption regimes across multiple sectors, with special focus on climate change, the release added.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .