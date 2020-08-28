Hyderabad NGO comes forward to take care of orphan girls 

Saire Thirupati, one of the representatives said the foundation came forward to take care of the girls after being moved by the plight of the orphans

By | Published: 7:01 pm

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: Representatives of Mathru Abhiyan Foundation, a Hyderabad-based voluntary organisation, said that they would sponsor the education for the six orphaned sisters from Yelkapalli village in Penchikalpet mandal centre on Friday.

Saire Thirupati, one of the representatives said the foundation came forward to take care of the girls after being moved by the plight of the orphans. He stated that it would bear expenses involved for providing education and help the girls in securing placements. He added that they expressed interest to join the organisation.

It may be recalled that the daughters of Thotapalli Rajam, a daily earner from Yelkapalli village became orphans when their mothe died of some disease a few days back. They lost their father in the past. Information Technology and Industries minister K Taraka Rama Rao too assured all help to the girls recently.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .