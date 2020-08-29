Hyderabad: NGO reaching out to people in need

Established with inspiration from Dr Anand’s mother Sujatha, the NGO Banjara Mahila, regularly organises free health, awareness and relief camps for the underprivileged, specifically for orphans, children with special needs and women in need

Hyderabad: He is a busy medical practitioner in New Delhi but his commitment to giving back to the society remains strong. Hailing from Telangana, Dr Anand Kumar Eslavath has come up with an organisation, Banjara Mahila, and through the NGO, has been rendering free services across 15 States for the last five years.

Established with inspiration from Dr Anand’s mother Sujatha, the NGO Banjara Mahila, regularly organises free health, awareness and relief camps for the underprivileged, specifically for orphans, children with special needs and women in need. The doctor, who balances his social work and his duties as a medical officer, has so far organised 2,000 relief camps across the country.

“When cyclones hit the coastal areas, I served the affected people in Odisha and Chennai. Being able to reach out those in need and extend succour is something that gives a sense of immense satisfaction,” says Dr Anand, who is currently organising a relief camp in Warangal.

A few days back, he was in Hyderabad and handed over N95 masks and sanitisers to Cyberabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar which were further distributed among police field officers performing duties during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Dr Anand along with his team and a huge network of doctors from various States, have also played an active role in relief and medical camps for the needy persons during the pandemic. The efforts of this doctor have received appreciation not only from beneficiaries but were also lauded by Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu and the State governments of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

“Apart from the prestigious Dr B R Ambedkar National Award, I and my NGO have been honoured and presented with awards by different organizations,” says Dr Anand who also tried his hand in filmmaking and directed a couple of short films that were based on social issues.

