Hyderabad: NIA files charge-sheet against Pak intelligence officer

By | Published: 12:48 am

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad unit of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday filed a supplementary charge-sheet before the special court for NIA cases in Chennai against Pakistani Intelligence Officer Amir Zubair Siddiqui for his alleged attempt to trigger explosions at the American Consulate in Chennai, Electronic City and Israel Consulate in Bengaluru and various places of public congregations in South India.

Besides Siddiqui, who was then working in the Pakistan High Commission in Colombo, Sri Lanka as a visa counselor, two Chennai residents, Balasubramanian alias Balan alias Balu (Accused number-4) and Noorudeen alias Rafi alias Ismail (A7), have also been charge-sheeted in the case for circulating high quality fake Indian counterfeit notes causing damage to the economic security of India.

The case was first registered by the ‘Q’ branch of the Crime Investigation Department (CID), Chennai on April 28, 2014, following the arrest of a Sri Lankan national Mohammed Sakir Hussain (A1) in Chennai after arriving in India as per instructions from Siddique (A2) to conduct subversive activities in India.

Counterfeit notes with a face value of Rs 2.5 lakh were seized from Mohammad Saleem (A5) on May 1, 2014. The case was taken over by the NIA on June 21, 2014, as directed by Ministry of Home Affairs and a charge-sheet was submitted against Sakir Hussain, Saleem, and Sivabalan after four months.

In this case, Hussain, who had earlier pleaded guilty in the court, was sentenced to five years of imprisonment.