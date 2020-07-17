Hyderabad: NIA issues notice to Kranti of Virasam

By | Published: 8:07 pm

Hyderabad: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has issued a notice to Tekula Kranti of Virasam asking him to appear before it in Mumbai on July 24 in connection with the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case.

Maoist ideologue and revolutionary writer P Varavara Rao was arrested in connection with the same case in 2018. After the arrest of Rao, plainclothes men had carried out searches at the residence of Kranti and took passwords of his two emails. The men had showed a First Information Report to Kranti, an executive committee member of Virasam, and informed him that they had clues against him. They, however, did not furnish any proof.

Rao and other activists were nabbed in the case, which was initially investigated by the Maharashtra police. The NIA later took over the case pertaining to alleged inflammatory speeches made at the Elgar Parishad conclave, held in Pune in 2017 to commemorate the 200th anniversary of the Battle of Bhima Koregaon.

