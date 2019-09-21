Hyderabad: Nigerian deported for overstaying

By | Published: 11:48 pm

Hyderabad: A Nigerian national was deported by the Cyberabad police for overstaying in the country. Valentine Kevin of Nigeria was caught by the police for overstaying, after he came to the country in 2014 on a medical attendant visa. He was allegedly hiding in the city after the expiry of his visa. He was allegedly assisting his fellow countrymen who were committing cybercrimes in the city.

The Cyberabad police nabbed hime last month on suspicion and on questioning, Kevin admitted he was illegally staying in the country. The police obtained orders from the Bureau of Immigration Hyderabad and deported him to prevent commission of any criminal offences by him in India.

Officials said Nigerian nationals were coming to India on tourist visas, medical attendant visas, business visas and education visas and were staying beyond the permitted time period and later committing offences.

