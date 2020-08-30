Hyderabad: Niloufer Hospital employee succumbs to Covid

The deceased office superintendent, Suresh was admitted to TIMS last Friday but failed to recover from the ailment and breathed his last on Saturday night, senior doctors from the hospital said

Hyderabad: One more employee from Niloufer Hospital, this time from the hospital’s non-clinical wing, has succumbed to Covid-19 at Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences (TIMS), Gachibowli on Saturday night, taking the total number of Covid-19 related deaths in the hospital to three.

The deceased office superintendent, Suresh was admitted to TIMS last Friday but failed to recover from the ailment and breathed his last on Saturday night, senior doctors from the hospital said. Earlier this week, two employees from the hospital including a sanitary worker Rani and a radiology technician Madhulatha had passed away while undergoing treatment for Covid-19.

Associations representing government doctors, nurses, PGs, senior residents, non-clinical staff and contract workers are anticipating an announcement on the issue of releasing adequate compensation to government hospital employees who have died of Covid-19. A few days ago, the Health Minister, Eatala Rajender, who held a series of talks with government doctors over the issue, had said that Chief Minister, K Chandrashekhar Rao will make an announcement over the issue in the coming days.

