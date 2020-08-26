Hyderabad: Niloufer hospital technician dies of Covid-19

By | Published: 11:24 am

Hyderabad: A 35-year-old woman outsourcing technician from Niloufer Hospital who was undergoing treatment at Gandhi Hospital after testing Covid-19 positive, has passed away on Tuesday evening.

Madhulatha was employed as EEG (Electroencephalogram) technician in the radiology wing of Niloufer Hospital.

Her medical condition worsened at Gandhi Hospital and according to doctors, despite numerous attempts she breathed her last on Tuesday.

Madhulatha’s husband has also tested positive and is undergoing treatment.

Following the development, the medical community, especially those employed in Government Hospitals, have urged the State Government to frame guidelines on adequately compensating health care workers in State-run hospitals, including those employed on contract and outsourcing basis.

