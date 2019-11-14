Hyderabad: NIMS nurse attempts suicide

By | Published: 11:54 pm

Hyderabad: A senior nurse working in Nizam Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) allegedly attempted suicide by inflicting wounds on her hands and neck with a blade in front of the institute’s superintendent’s office on Thursday.

Punjagutta Sub-Inspector D Nagaraju said Nirmala Rani, 45, met the NIMS director and discussed her promotion issue. Minutes after, she went towards the superintendent’s office.

“As she reached there, she started shouting and took out a shaving blade and slashed both her hands and inflicted wounds on her neck,” he said.

The staff shifted her to the emergency, after which she was shifted to the ICU, where her condition was stated to be stable, the SI said, adding that a case was registered.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter