Hyderabad: NIMS nurse tests positive for COVID-19

By | Published: 12:35 am 12:38 am

Hyderabad: A staff nurse at Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences has tested positive for Coronavirus.

The staff nurse who came in contact with a COVID-19 positive patient has been shifted to Gandhi Hospital for treatment.

Also read 43 new Covid-19 cases reported in Telangana on Saturday

As a precaution measure, several other health care workers from NIMS who were involved in treating a Coronavirus patient are in quarantine and undergoing diagnostic tests.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .