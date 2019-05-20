Hyderabad: NIMS runs out of water, services hit

By | Published: 12:38 am

Hyderabad: The Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) on Monday ran out of water supply, impacting all aspects of healthcare services in the tertiary healthcare facility.

According to reports, the hospital ran out of water on Monday morning and the hospital authorities managed to restore normal water supply by evening. Several sections of the hospital, including nearly eight operation theatres, took a hit due to no water availability. Large number of elective surgeries that were scheduled to be taken up on Monday had to be cancelled due to water shortage. According to reports, for the past three days, the hospital has been struggling to get proper water supply.

Authorities said normal water supply has been restored on Monday evening. Because of recent expansion of additional beds in various medical departments, the daily consumption of water at NIMS has increased to 50,000 kilo litres of water per day.

Doctor manhandled by patient’s relatives

A doctor of the Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) was allegedly manhandled by relatives of a patient early on Monday.

According to the police, the patient Nikhil was brought to the emergency wing of the hospital with injuries. Dr Anvesh, the Casualty Medical Officer (CMO) was attending to other patients when agitated relatives manhandled the doctor alleging a delay in attending to the patient.

However, according to resident doctors of NIMS, within an hour of admission, the attending caregivers had already completed the required CT scan and other diagnostic tests on the injured person.

“The treatment was being carried out according to the laid out Standard Operating Procedures (SOP). However, the agitated relatives and friends of the patient attacked the doctor for no reason,” the resident doctors of NIMS alleged.

Based on a complaint made by Dr Anees Fathima, the Punjagutta police registered a case and took up investigation.