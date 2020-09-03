Hyderabad: NIN conducts webinar on COVIDIET

The webinar brought together experts from different fields to share their knowledge on various aspects of nutrition in the backdrop of ongoing Covid-19 pandemic

Hyderabad: As part of the ongoing National Nutrition Week celebrations, the National Institute of Nutrition (NIN), conducted a webinar titled ‘COVIDIET’ on Thursday.

The webinar brought together experts from different fields to share their knowledge on various aspects of nutrition in the backdrop of ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Dr R Hemalatha, NIN director, emphasised the need for synchronisation of agriculture and nutrition to build a healthy nation. Chief guest Dr K M Nagargoje, consultant, UNICEF, Pune, highlighted the ways to address Covid-19 challenges through farming for nutrition.

Director, M S Swaminathan Research Foundation, Chennai, Dr RV Bhavani provided insights on Covid-19 and the importance of nutrition sensitive agriculture. Senior Journalist, M Somasekhar spoke on the ‘Role of Media in Communicating Nutrition and Health: Challenges and Scope during COVID-19’.

Dr Ayesha Ismail, Scientist, NIN spoke on the importance of Vitamin D on immune response with her topic ‘Vitamin D, Immunity and COVID-19’. Head, Extension and Training Division, NIN and webinar convenor Dr M Maheshwar was also present.

