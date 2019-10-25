Hyderabad: Nine days of events lined up for medicos

By | Published: 9:40 pm

More than 2,000 medical students, interns and doctors, will let their hair down and take part in Pulsation– 2019 organised by Shadan Institute of Medical Sciences, Dr VRK Womens Medical College, Nimrah Institute of Medical Sciences and Ayaan Institute of Medical Sciences.Promising much energy, intensity and fun-filled excitement, the nine-day social, cultural, sporting fest and literary festival kicked off on Friday. A series of events were organised which also included Swachh Bharat activities and a blood donation camp.

Also lined up are activities and workshops covering fitness and stress management, road and safety, women empowerment and awareness on breast cancer and on alcohol and drug abuse.

Activities, sports, social and cultural gatherings play a crucial role in a doctor’s life and contributes to their overall health and mental strength, said Shadan Tehniyat, secretary, Shadan Educational Institutions. He further added, “Pulsation gives a platform to medicos to learn about certain factors and activities that invigorate them to become better people and responsible medical practitioners.”

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter