Hyderabad: Niranjan Reddy calls for doubling the procurement of red gram

Hyderabad: Minister for Agriculture S Niranjan Reddy has called for doubling the procurement of red gram from farmers this year.

Reviewing procurement of pulses with senior officials of the department here on Thursday, the Minister said the target of 47,500 metric tons of red gram will not be sufficient as the yield is expected to touch 2.7 lakh metric tons. “We must gear up to procure an additional 56,000 MT of red gram to help the farmers,” he said.

The Minister who urged the centre to set up procurement centre of their own, said he had written a letter to the Union government in this regard. He directed officials to keep oil palm saplings for farmers who want to take up oilseed farming in the State.

Instructing the officials to lift 2 lakh tons of urea allocated for the State on time, he said the distribution of the crucial fertilizer should not be delayed. “There must be day-to-day review of the supply and demand equation and also hold weekly review meetings with the fertilizer companies on the movement of fertilizers,” he said.

Niranjan Reddy wanted efficient the cooperative elections in the State to be conducted efficiently and smoothly. Agriculture Secretary Janardhan Reddy, Cooperation Commissioner Veerabrahmaiah, Horticulture Commissioner Venkatram Reddy , Markfed MD Bhaskaracharya, Director Marketing Lakshmi Bai and others were also present at the meeting.

