Hyderabad: Niranjan Reddy visits upcoming fruit market near city outskirts 

By | Published: 2:31 pm 2:39 pm

Hyderabad: Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy on Tuesday inspected the works related to the upcoming fruit market at Koheda on the city suburbs near the Outer Ring Road (ORR).

As the existing market at Kothapet will soon be shifted to Koheda, lorries loaded with seasonal fruits especially mangoes will start arriving at the new market within a few days. Once the market is shifted to Koheda, the traffic chaos on the ever-busy L.B. Nagar and Dilsukhnagar stretch are expected to be eased as the lorries will be heading to Koheda.

The marketing department has developed the market at a cost of Rs.65 lakh and already two sheds were put up and construction of another shed is under progress. As the new market is near to the ORR, it would be easy to farmers to reach the premises without entering the city, officials said.

Works pertaining to street lighting connecting the market and the ORR are also underway along with other amenities to farmers, agents and vendors arriving at the market as part of their daily business transaction.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .