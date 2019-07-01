Hyderabad: NIRDPR to train Central, State institutions on Blockchain technology

By | Published: 2:36 pm

Hyderabad: The National Institute of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj (NIRDPR) is giving exposure to various Central and State government institutions on the use of Blockchain Technology. The first in a series of seminars on Introduction to Blockchain Technologies and Government Applications was held on its campus here on Saturday.

The seminar came in the wake of the use of Information and communications technology (ICT) by Central and State Governments and other institutions rapidly increasing to provide a higher level of efficiency and transparency in many aspects like ‘e-Tendering,’ ‘Computerized Land Records,’ ‘De-Materialization of stocks and shares,’ and ‘Digital Signatures.’

The seminar was also part of an initiative by WR Reddy, Director General, NIRDPR, to continue innovation and leadership in capacity building at NIRDPR in the service to the nation. Highlighting the importance of the seminar, Samir Goswami, Director (Management Information System), NIRDPR, said NIRDPR was always keen to explore and leverage technology to support its major objective of rural development.

“It is estimated that block chain in 2030 could generate US$3 trillion/year in business value. It is possible to imagine block chain powering 10-20 per cent of global economic infrastructure by then. Use cases of this technology may be different but what remains unchanged are the benefits derived from using the technology as it provides solution to the commonly faced problems today in terms of transparency, redundancy and security of data security of data and systems,” he said.

The experts who handled the seminar were Ajay S. Singh, Chief Controller of Accounts, Ministry of Rural Development, and Pankaj Som Chaturvedi, Secretary, Blockchain Foundation. In her inaugural address, Radhika Rastogi, Deputy Director General, NIRDPR highlighted the importance of leveraging Blockchain Technology to improve implementation of government-run programmes as it had tremendous potential in rural development schemes such as MGNREGA and Social Audit.

Over 50 participants, including personnel from the Institute of Co-operative Management, Centre for Good Governance and Policy Analysis, National Institute of Plant Health Management, National Bureau of Plant Genetic Resources Regional Station and the Indian Institute of Oilseeds Research and Employment Generation and Marketing Mission attended the seminar, according to a seminar.

