Hyderabad: Nizam family meets Priyanka Gandhi

By | Published: 4:20 pm 4:37 pm

Hyderabad: Nawab Najaf Ali Khan, grandson of Nizam seventh Mir Osman Ali Khan, along with his family members met Priyanka Gandhi, general secretary of All India Congress Committee, in New Delhi.

The meeting was to promote relationship between the fourth generation members belonging to the family of former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru and the family of Nizam VII. “There was an interaction between us and Priyanka Gandhi over various issues relating to politics and education. The meeting brought the two families more closer,” said Nawab Najaf Ali Khan.

Those who met Priyanka Gandhi from the Nizam family were Sahebzadi Sara Ali Khan, Sahebzadi Fazlika Fatima, Dr.Mohd Ali, Sahebzadi Noorah Fatima and Sahebzada Mohd Anas Ali Khan.

Najaf Ali Khan presented a memento and a book about Nizam rule to Priyanka Gandhi during the meeting.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .