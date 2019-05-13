Hyderabad: Nizam’s kin condemns renaming of OU library

By | Published: 12:08 am

Hyderabad: The decision by authorities to rename Osmania University library to ‘Bharat Ratna Dr BR Ambedkar Library’ has not gone down well with the members of the Nizam family.

The grandson of seventh Nizam, Mir Osman Ali Khan wrote a letter to Governor ESL Narasimhan, who is the Chancellor for all State universities, criticising OU authorities for the decision.

Nawab Najaf Ali Khan, the grandson of the seventh Nizam, in the letter termed the decision to rename the library as ‘short sighted’.

“The decision was taken without any regard to the sentiment of the founder and the students of all castes, creed and religions benefitting from it,” he said.

The Nizam descendant minced no words while expressing his displeasure. “It is hurtful that tampering with such a historic symbol can even be considered let alone carried out. Baba Saheb himself would never have approved of such an act of renaming and destroying history, heritage and legacy of one of the most iconic heritage structures of Hyderabad,” Najaf Ali Khan in his letter said.

Najaf Ali said that seventh Nizam was influenced by Dr Ambedkar. “It is a well-known fact that Mir Osman Ali Khan was influenced by Ambedkar’s teachings and ideas and had allocated 54 acres of land to establish Milind Mahavidyalaya in Aurangabad, Maharashtra,” said Najaf Ali.

Citing an example of a conference in London in 1931, Najaf Ali said “In his presidential address, Dr Ambedkar thanked the Government of Nizam who took keen interest in the upliftment of the social deprived class and opened special schools for their education. He had also stated that no other State had provided such educational facilities to this class,” he said.

