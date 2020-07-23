Hyderabad: No auction of Balapur laddu this year

By | Published: 1:46 pm

Hyderabad: In view of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Balapur Ganesh Utsav Samithi on Thursday decided not to auction the famous laddu prasadam of Balapur Ganesh. It is for the first time that the auction, which began in 1994, is not being held.

Last year, the laddu prasadam of Balapur Ganesh fetched a staggering Rs.17.60 lakh during the auction. Every year, thousands of people make a beeline to witness the auctioning of the laddu prasadam of Balapur Ganesh in Balapur and it used to be the cynosure of all eyes in the State.

This year, members of the Balapur Ganesh Utsav have also decided to reduce the size of the Ganesh idol to six feet. Every year, the Ganesh idol used to be 21 feet.

Given the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic, the Samithi will also not allow devotees to perform puja or have darshan of Balapur Ganesh.

“This year, the first puja will be performed by the Samithi members. On the festival days, only the priest will perform puja and devotees will not be allowed this time. A decision on the procession of Balapur Ganesh will be taken as per permission of the government and the then prevailing situation,” Balapur Ganesh Utsav Samithi president K Niranjan Reddy told Telangana Today.

