Hyderabad: No liquor during lockdown, man jumps to death

Hyderabad: One unfortunate fallout of the lockdown, which has forced bars and wine shops to remain closed, was witnessed in the city on Friday when a man, allegedly depressed over not getting his daily quota of liquor, jumped to death from a high rise building in Banjara Hills.

According to the police, the man, P. Madhu, 53, a daily wage labourer, had sent his son to buy liquor on Thursday night. However, the son returned home empty handed since all wine shops were closed as part of the lockdown.

Depressed, Madhu is believed to have gone to the terrace on the fourth floor of his residence when everyone else was asleep and jumped from there. He fell on the ground and died on the spot.

The Banjara Hills police have registered a case and are investigating.

