Hyderabad: No unlawful assembling near Secretariat for two months

By | Published: 12:47 am

Hyderabad: City Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar has issued orders prohibiting unlawful assembly around the Telangana Secretariat for a period of two months from Tuesday.

The general public are prohibited from assembly of five or more persons; carrying fire arms, banners, placards, lathis, spears and swords; shouting of slogans, processions and demonstrations, picketing and dharna without written permission, he said, adding that the orders would be in force from 6 am on Tuesday up to 6 am on November 23 unless withdrawn earlier.

Any person violating the order shall be liable for punishment under section 188 of the Indian Penal code and as per the provisions of Hyderabad City Police Act, he said.

