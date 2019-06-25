Hyderabad not ready for monsoon: BJP

By | Published: 10:52 pm

Hyderabad: Karuna Gopal, member of BJP national manifesto sub-committee and president, Foundation for Futuristic Cities, on Tuesday questioned the preparedness of the twin cities to face the monsoon.

Addressing a news conference at BJP office, she said that the TRS government had no proper planning for urban Telangana, especially the State capital. “Monsoon is being dreaded by the denizens of Hyderabad. The monsoon showers experienced in the city last week threw the city into chaos,” she said, adding that the flooding of roads and inundation of low-lying areas happens only when there is no integrated drainage system.

She wanted the government to consider the options for long term solutions.