Hyderabad: Notification issued for licences to new liqour shops

By | Published: 11:37 pm

Hyderabad: Several first comers are vying to obtain licence to set up liquor shops in Hyderabad with the Prohibition and Excise Department receiving a huge response. The department recently issued notification inviting applications for issuing licences to new liquor shops.

In Hyderabad, the department will be issuing licenses to 173 A4 category shops (liquor outlets).

According to a release, there is a huge demand for applications from persons who are new to the trade. The last date for filing of the application is October 16 and it will be accepted till 4 pm. The department asked people not to wait for the last date and file application on October 14 and 15 to avoid last minute inconvenience.

