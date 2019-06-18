Hyderabad: Notorious offender is back behind the bars

By | Published: 10:47 pm

Hyderabad: For Shaik Fahad, profit mattered nothing else. Not even the fact that he was under the police scanner, nor the fact that two of his men were nabbed just days ago. That was why the 37-year-old, in spite of being arrested once last year on immoral trafficking charges, resumed a flesh trade business, and then to garner more clients, began selling them drugs as well.

And despite two of his accomplices being nabbed by the police just two weeks ago, with Fahad himself having a narrow escape, he was back in business again on Tuesday, along with his wife, to sell cocaine. However, this time, luck did not stand by his side and the man is now cooling his heels behind bars after Prohibition and Excise officials nabbed him and his wife Salima Rabbiul Shaik from Banjara Hills.

Nine grams of cocaine, Rs 3 lakh, a Maruti Swift car, a swiping machine and four mobile phones were seized from the couple, who resided in Brindavan Colony, Towlichoki, said N Anjireddy, Assistant Excise Superintendent (Enforcement), Hyderabad. According to Anjireddy, Fahad had gone absconding after two of his accomplices B Santosh and Mohammed Masood were nabbed along with cocaine and opium on June 2. Fahad had managed to escape in his car that day.

When excise officials thought he would be hiding somewhere, they got a rather surprising tip-off. Fahad and his wife were delivering cocaine to a client on Road No 12 in Banjara Hills. An excise team that rushed to the spot managed to nab him, along with Salima, this time. Officials said Fahad was running brothel houses for the last eight years in Banjara Hills and Jubilee Hills. He was arrested in January 2018 by the Jubilee Hills police. However, after being released from jail, Fahad shifted base to Film Nagar and took a house on rent for Rs 75,000 per month and resumed the business.

Noticing that some of his customers were consuming drugs, he decided to ‘diversify’ and began selling drugs too. He procured the drugs from a Nigerian in Sun City at Rs 6,000 per gram and sold it at Rs 7,500 per gram. Officials said he supplied Methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA), cocaine and opium to customers from Banjara Hills, Jubilee Hills, Madhapur, Gachibowli and Kukatpally among other areas by engaging his workers Santosh, Masood and Suresh. Deals were settled over the mobile phone and on WhatsApp. Anjireddy said several of Fahad’s costumers were identified and named in the case. The case has been handed over to the Ameerpet Excise Station House Officer (SHO) for further action.