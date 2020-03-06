Hyderabad: Novel test for cervical cancer at Yashoda Hospitals

By | Published: 12:37 am

Hyderabad: Yashoda Hospitals launched ‘HPV DNA Test’, a new test for early detection of cervical cancer among women on Tuesday. The US-FDA approved test was launched in the presence of nearly 250 women delegates from various walks of life.

During the launch, president of Federation of Obstetric and Gynaecological Societies of India (FOGSI), Dr Shanta Kumari said that the HPV DNA test is more sensitive than the present PAP smear test, which is frequently being used to detect cervical cancer.

The kits needed for taking the samples will be made available to doctors in districts and remote areas of the State so that patients need not travel far to give samples. The reports will be available to the patients locally, said Dr Lalitha Reddy, vice president, Yashoda Group.

Roche Diagnostics India is collaborating with Yashoda Hospitals to introduce the new diagnostic technique. “Cervical cancer is almost completely preventable but it has to be diagnosed quickly. Advanced and accurate screening is vital to save the lives of women,” said Dr Shravan Subramanyam, Managing Director, India & Neighbouring countries, Roche Diagnostics India.

Abhilasha Bisht, Additional Director General of Police, Dr Pavan Gorukanti, Director of Yashoda Hospitals and other senior doctors were present.

