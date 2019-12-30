Hyderabad: Numaish continues to charm one and all

By | Published: 12:22 am

Hyderabad: It has been 79 years and the enthusiasm and eagerness remains the same. Like visitors, stall owners and others too are all excited about the All India Industrial Exhibition, popularly known as Numaish, which is all set to open on Wednesday.

In the wake of last year’s fire accident, there were speculations that stall owners might not evince much interest in the event. But the response has been as usual. Majority of the traders, who had set up stalls last year have approached the society for setting up their stalls this time too, said Exhibition Society secretary B Prabha Shankar.

However, the number of stalls this year have been reduced for more walkways to ensure free movement of visitors, besides sufficient space for fire tenders and ambulances to reach the spot, in case of any untoward incident.

All the overhead power cables have been shifted underground and a comprehensive firefighting system was in place. Two water sumps with 1.5 lakh litres capacity have been constructed and a 2-km underground pipeline laid covering every stall and place on the Exhibition Grounds. As many 80 fire hydrants have been established with each one equipped with 30 metres flexible hose, he added.

Every year, around 20 lakh people visit the Numaish and about 2,000 stalls are set up offering a wide variety of products and services, besides entertainment.

The exhibition will be launched on January 1 by Home Minister Mohd Mahmood Ali and Animal Husbandry Minister T Srinivas Yadav and Mayor Bonthu Rammohan. Exhibition Society is an 80-year-old organisation and the first exhibition was held at the Public Gardens in 1938 and the venue was shifted to the current Exhibition Grounds in 1946.

Contribution to exchequer

Apart from entertainment and industrial trade, the Numaish has been contributing to the government’s exchequer since its inception. During 2018-19, the Exhibition Society contributed about Rs 6.90 crore to the government in the form of GST, trade licence fee, utility charges etc. With 500 stalls being reduced this year, there was a possibility of the gross revenue dipping. Last year, about Rs 16 crore gross revenue was generated, including Rs 6 crore through ticketing fee and Rs 10 crore through stalls fee, said a member of the Exhibition Society.

