Hyderabad: Nurse injects herself with drug to die by suicide

By | Published: 8:23 pm

Hyderabad: A 26-year-old woman, who was working as a nurse with a private hospital in Secunderabad, allegedly ended her life by administering herself with a drug that is yet to be identified, police said.

According to the police, B. Soundarya, who was living in an apartment on SD Road, was into a relationship with a man, identified as Hari for the last five years. He had promised to marry her, but four months ago, married another woman, police said.

“She slipped into depression after coming to know that he had married another woman. On Tuesday night, she called her sister over phone and told her that she was ending her life and later administered herself with a drug via injection, resulting in her death,” the Monda Market police said, adding that samples of the drug found in the house were being sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory for identification.

The police shifted the body to the Osmania General Hospital mortuary where a postmortem examination was conducted and the body was handed over to the family. A case under Sections 417, 420 and 306 of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against Hari and investigation is on.

