Hyderabad: Of mythological drama and social messages

By | Published: 8:12 pm

At Ravindra Bharathi, city’s popular destination for cultural activities, the gathered audience were left enthralled by acting talent of children.

Organised by the Department of Culture in association with D-Square, the event had children coming up with a scene from the mythological Pandavodyogam, apart from a dance-drama presentation Naa Chitti Chethulu that was laced with social messages.

That apart, students from Ayodhyapuram Zilla Parishad school of Mahabubnagar left the audience spellbound with their rendition of Telugu padyalu. This was followed by another dance-drama that focussed on the need to eliminate child labour which was presented by Manchi Kalalu organisation.

Telangana Sangeeta Academy chairman, B Sivakumar, director (Culture), Mamidi Harikrishna, film director, Boyapati Srinu and others were present.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter