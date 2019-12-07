Hyderabad: Of pastel tones and embellishments

By | Published: 9:41 pm

Hyderabad’s young designer Pinkey Agarwal launched ‘Purple Feathers’ flagship store at Banjara Hills for her customers in twin cities. Pinkey Agarwal showcased her collection at the Lakme Fashion Week W/F ’19 held in Mumbai and India Fashion Week (IFW) SS’20 held in Delhi. Her collection ‘Pops of Purple’ received great response at IFW.

Purple Feathers is a Hyderabad-based fashion studio, which was founded in 2014 by Pinkey Agarwal. Through the years, her label Purple Feathers has gained a significant clientele by means of designs, quality products, fair pricing, wide range of collections and competitive advantages in the production process.

The whole collection is in pastel tones with a unique hand embellishment touch in each and every garment which is the signature style of the designer Pinkey Agarwal. The variety of collection includes ghagras, capes, drape top and skirts, gowns, Anarkalis, ruffled drape saris, cocktail gowns and kidswear. So, it is a one stop location for all occasions.

Pinkey Agarwal, said, “I am really really happy to launch my store at Banjara Hills. Purple Feathers provides its collections exclusively through its own store in Hyderabad. We like to control the whole creation and production process in order to provide the best quality products.”

