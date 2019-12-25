Hyderabad: Of Yuletide festivities, lit-up churches and Mass

By | Published: 8:10 pm

Christmas cheer and the spirit of the festival could be felt right from Christmas eve. Festivities took place in full swing across the city. Churches were lit up in the most beautiful way as people made their way to attend the Midnight Mass. Houses were also beautified with cribs and Christmas trees decorated with attractive ornaments, shining bells and stars.

Various places of attraction like malls and some bookstores added to the festive joy by decking up their premises with Christmas decorations to ring in the festival with a spirit of joy and happiness. The churches witnessed people congregating in large numbers and hobnobbing with each other. Friends and families in the city came together to rejoice the Christmas vibe over cake, pastries, wine and delicious food.

