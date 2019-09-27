Hyderabad: Officers trained on tackling marital harassment cases of NRIs

By | Published: 12:30 am

Hyderabad: Investigating officers (IOs) and Station House Officers (SHOs) from the State Police underwent a day-long training on tackling with marital harassment cases of Non Resident Indians (NRIs) here on Thursday.

The IOs were briefed about the procedures to be adopted in these cases to ensure that they were taken to their logical end. The NRI Women Safety Cell of Women Safety Wing organised the day-long workshop for IOs and SHOs working in women police stations across the State.

A session on gender sensitization was also conducted for all the officers. The NRI Women Safety Cell is one of the modules within the Women Safety Wing which deals with disputes arising in marital cases with NRI husband and the relatives. The wing guides SHOs to deal with cases efficiently, providing legal guidance and standard operating procedures to take case forward. The cell also gives legal guidance to the victims as and when required. It also liaisons with various stakeholder agencies including Embassies of Ministry of External Affairs, National Women Commission, NRI Cell-General Administration Department (GAD) and NGOs.

During the inaugural session, Director-General of Police M Mahendar Reddy said IOs and SHOs should be sensitive and empathetic to the needs of victims. He said that the challenge of NRI Woman Safety Wing was to provide a common level playing field for the victims as the accused is outside the country. The challenge is to provide proper direction for the victims in proceeding with the complaint. The credibility and confidence of the victim can be gained through spontaneous response and sensitivity shown by the IOs concerned and the staff.

IG (Law and Order) and in-charge Women Safety Wing Swati Lakra, Crime Investigation Department Superintendent of Police B Sumathi and others were present.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter