Hyderabad: Ola cab catches fire, passengers have lucky escape 

By | Published: 10:42 am 11:57 am

Hyderabad: Two people traveling in an Ola cab had a lucky escape when the vehicle caught fire at Jubilee Hills on Monday night.

The incident occurred around 12.30 a.m near the South India Bank at Film Nagar in Jubilee Hills. On noticing the fire from the engine, the driver and the occupant immediately got out of the car.

A fire tender from Film Nagar fire station rushed to the spot and douse the flames. A short circuit is suspected to a reason behind the incident.

