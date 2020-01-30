Hyderabad: Old Age homes under HC scanner

By | Published: 12:40 am

Hyderabad: Taking a serious note of the inhuman treatment faced by the inmates of Mamatha Old Age Home in Keesara, the High Court here on Wednesday took a report prepared by the Telangana State Legal Services Authority (TSLSA) as suo moto Public Interest Ligation (PIL).

TSLSA Chairman Justice M S Ramachandra Rao directed the member secretary G V Subrahmanyam to inspect the old age home and submit a report. Accordingly, Subrahmanyam along with the administrative officer P Anjaneyulu visited the home on January 25 and submitted a report to the Chairman on Monday.

The High Court took TSLSA report as PIL on Wednesday. In its report, the TSLSA was of the opinion that all the homes run by Non-Government Organizations (NGOs) in the twin cities need to be inspected by Secretaries of District Legal Services Authority periodically.

The Mamatha Old Age Home consists of two-bedroom houses as one block. In one house earmarked for housing old age men, 52 people were kept in two rooms. The TSLSA team noticed that there were only seven cots in two rooms in which 52 men of different ages were kept.

The maintenance of these two rooms was worse as foul smell was emanating from the premises and only two toilets were provided for 52 people. The condition of the house was also unhygienic and not fit for human dwelling.

Malkajgiri Zone Deputy Commissioner of Police Rakshitha K Murthy said the home organisers treated the inmates inhumanly and tied them with chains. The inmates were also manhandled. There was another two-bedroom portion where 21 women were housed. The condition of the house was so horrible that some inmates were tied to cots with chains. Rakshitha K Murthy stated that the team that the inmates were shifted to four different homes where minimum comforts were available.

She said 51 men were shifted to Amma Nana Anaadha Ashramam at Choutupal and 10 women were shifted to Swadhar Home, Nacharam while 3 women were shifted to Swadhar Home, Ramanthapur. The remaining 8 women were shifted to Karuna Sadan NGO, Chengicherla and 5 men were handed over to the family members. she said.

The Rachakonda police also submitted a report to the TSLSA in which they said the home organisers – Shaik Rathna John Paul, K Bharathi, Prabhudas, Elizabeth and Venkateswara Rao were not giving any medical care to the inmates even after collecting Rs 5,000 to Rs10,000 from their family members.

The home organisers cruelty came to light when the police received a call to dial 100 from a caller who noticed that the inmates were shouting and crying while manhandling them indiscriminately. The police arrested four persons in connection with the case.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.