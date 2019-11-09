Hyderabad: Old city remains calm

By | Published: 1:04 pm

Hyderabad: The situation in the old city remains calm and peaceful in the aftermath of the pronouncement of verdict in the Ramjamnabhoomi dispute.

While forces were on high alert in all sensitive areas with RAF patrolling, the regular activity continues. Shops and commercial establishments rolled up their shutters.

With Milad un Nabi on Sunday people are busy shopping. Senior police officers are monitoring the situation.

