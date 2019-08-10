Hyderabad: One arrested for duping people by promising jobs

By | Published: 8:47 pm

Hyderabad: The Commissioner’s Task Force (North) nabbed Gurram Prasad, 31, a realtor from Begumpet on charges of cheating.

According to the police, Prasad cheated several youth in the city assuring them of the job of a junior assistant in the Irrigation Department here.

“Prasad collected money from unemployed youth assuring them of a government job in the Secretariat. After collecting their biodata and money from the candidates, Prasad would shift his house,” said the DCP (Task Force) P Radha Kishan Rao, adding that Prasad was handed over to Begumpet police for further action.