Hyderabad: One crore saplings ready for distribution

By | Published: 12:36 am

Hyderabad: The GHMC Commissioner M Dana Kishore said one crore saplings were ready for free distribution under the forthcoming Haritha Haram programme.

After inspecting different nurseries here on Tuesday, he said another 1.20 crore saplings were being arranged from private nurseries.

This time, more vegetable varieties saplings are being distributed for growing in the backyards besides flowering plants. A social audit should be conducted of saplings distributed, planted and the nurseries from where they were distributed, said a press release.

