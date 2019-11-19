Hyderabad: One dead, three seriously injured on NH44 car crash

By | Published: 3:09 pm 3:10 pm

Rangareddy: One person died and three others were injured when the car they were travelling in hit the road divider and crashed on the other side of NH44 on Tuesday morning.

The passengers, all residents of Hyderabad, were going towards Jadcharla when all of a sudden, the driver hit the median and the car fell on the Shadnagar-side of the national highway near Burgula stage.

According to Shadnagar Circle Inspector, Abdul, who was aged around 25, died on the spot. Three others who were severely injured were shifted to a hospital in Hyderabad. The cause of the accident was yet to be ascertained. Shadnagar police has registered a case and were investigating.

