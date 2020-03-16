Hyderabad: One feared dead in building collapse in Karkhana

By | Published: 5:04 pm

Hyderabad: One person is feared dead after a multi-storied building suddenly collapsed in Karkhana here on Monday afternoon. Police are investigating the reason for the collapse.

Police sources said the building, which is located two lanes away from the police station on the opposite side of the Karkhana-Trimulgherry road, came down crashing killing a man on the spot. The details of the victim is yet to be known.

On receiving information, the Karkhana police reached the spot and took up a rescue operation along with the GHMC teams. Vehicular traffic was slowed down for almost an hour on the stretch because of the incident.

