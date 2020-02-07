Hyderabad: One held in fish vendor’s murder case

By | Published: 12:04 am

Hyderabad: One person was taken into custody by the SR Nagar police in connection with the murder of a fish vendor reported last week. The suspect had reportedly killed P Ramesh of SR Nagar after calling him to his house in Jawaharnagar in Jubilee Hills on Saturday night.

According to the police, the suspect did not intend to kill Ramesh but wanted to take away the gold chain and ring worn by him. In a bid to threaten him, the suspect hit Ramesh on his head resulting in a blunt injury and subsequent death, police said.

After killing Ramesh, the suspect called his family over phone and tried to extort money. However when Ramesh’s family approached the police, the suspect along with his family left the house where he stayed as a tenant, leaving behind the body stuffed into a gunny bag.

The police are collecting more details from the suspect and are likely to announce his arrest on Friday. Ramesh had gone missing on Saturday night after he went out to meet a friend. On Tuesday, his body was found in the house in Jubilee Hills.

