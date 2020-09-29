Hyderabad: One killed, 2 injured in road accident

By | Published: 12:02 am

Hyderabad: One person killed while two others sustained injuries in a road accident at Shahalibanda early on Monday. According to the police, the victim Mubashir Khan (23) of Balapur was riding a motorcycle along with Mohd Faisal and Abdul Rauf when a car hit the bike. “Faisal was riding the bike while Mubashir and Rauf were pillion riding.

They were heading towards Shahalibanda when a car coming in the opposite direction hit the motorcycle at Aliabad and,” said the Shahalibanda police. On receiving information, police reached the spot and shifted the three to Osmania General Hospital for treatment. While the doctors pronounced Mubashir Khan brought dead the other two persons are undergoing treatment. The police registered a case and are investigating.

