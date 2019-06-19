Hyderabad: One killed in accident

By | Published: 12:52 am

Hyderabad: An auto-rickshaw driver was killed in Golconda after his vehicle crashed into an electric post on Wednesday.

According to the police, Mohd Maqdoom, 39, of Golconda and a native of Zaheerabad was driving his vehicle on the Front Cottage Road in Golconda when the accident took place.

“Maqdoom was going in the autorickshaw from Front Cottage to Priyadarshini School when the brakes of his vehicle failed. The vehicle ran out of control and hit an electric pole. Maqdoom sustained serious injuries in the accident and was shifted to a private hospital where doctors declared him brought dead,” Sub inspector (Golconda) Srinivasulu Dasu said.

A case was registered by the Golconda police and the body was shifted to Osmania General Hospital for autopsy and later handed over to family members.