Hyderabad: One killed in accident at Keesara

By | Published: 10:28 pm

Hyderabad: A 20 year-old man died in a road accident at Keesara on the city outskirts on Sunday morning.

According to the police, Palleti Ganesh, a resident of Madgula mandal in Ranga Reddy district was driving a DCM vehicle from Ghatkesar towards Keesara. When he reached Rampally Dayara village, the driver of truck which was ahead of the DCM braked suddenly and stopped the vehicle.

“Ganesh rammed his vehicle into the truck and the front cabin of the DCM got crushed. He got struck in the DCM and died before help could reach him,” said the Keesara police.

A case under Section 304 (A) of IPC was registered by the police against the driver of the truck. The body was shifted to Gandhi Hospital mortuary.

