Hyderabad: One killed, three injured as car falls off new flyover

Hyderabad: One person died and three others were injured when a rashly driven car fell from the recently inaugurated Biodiversity flyover here on Saturday afternoon.

The mishap occurred around 1 pm when the car was proceeding from Biodiversity junction towards Mindspace.

Police said the driver of the car who was driving quite fast lost control of the wheel and crashed into the wall of the flyover.

From there, it fell on the road killing a woman pedestrian and injuring three others.

The Raidurgam police reached the spot and are investigating.

